Federal Ombudsman To Hold Khuli Kutchery In Kaghan, Naran

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday directed the Regional Ombudsman Office Abbottabad to hold two Khuli Kutchery at Kaghan and Naran on June 24th and 27th respectively

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday directed the Regional Ombudsman Office Abbottabad to hold two Khuli Kutchery at Kaghan and Naran on June 24th and 27th respectively.

In connection with the campaign of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide immediate and free justice to the people living in remote areas at their doorsteps and awareness campaign about the institution of the Federal Ombudsman, two Khuli Kutchery will be held on Friday 24 June at 10:00 am at Union Council Office Kaghan while on Monday 27th June 2022 another open Kutchery would be held at C&W rest house Naran.

Advisor to the Regional Ombudsman office Muhammad Ghafoor Baig would hear the grievances of the people against federal government departments, people can also lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman at the appointed time and place which would be rectified on the spot.

Officers of WAPDA, Sui Gas, Benazir Income Support Program, Passport and other federal departments will also be present in the Khuli Kuthcheries. The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman appealed to the people of Kaghan and Naran to use this forum to resolve their issues.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig told to the media that under the extension of powers of the Federal Ombudsman (Informal Resolution of Disputes) such cases as non-payment of checks, domestic and property matters which are delayed, unjustified delay in pension of employees retiring from the Armed Forces, complaints related to delay in payment of family pension, delay in payment of medical bills, denial of house subsidy to government employees will also be addressed immediately.

He said that the complainants can write their grievance on a paper and submit it along with the required documents in these Khuli Kutcheries or during the office hours of the Federal Ombudsman in front of the GPO Government District Secretariat which will be decided within 60 days.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig said that It should be noted that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat does not have a court fee and does not need a lawyer for such complaints, furthermore, the Federal Ombudsman has the authority of a Supreme Court Judge.

