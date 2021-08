Federal, Provincial Ministers express condolences over demise of senior journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former Home Minister Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mirza, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgari and Ameer Jamaat Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mehnti have expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of senior Journalist and former president Badin Press club Allah Rakhio Naeem Malah who breathed his last on Monday.

In their separate condolence messages, they said that journalistic, social and cultural contributions of the deceased will be remembered for a long time.

They prayed Almighty Allah for the deceased's forgiveness and patience for family members to bear irreparable loss.