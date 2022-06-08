UrduPoint.com

Federal Urdu University Imparting Quality Education To Students: VC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University of Science & Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad Dr. Athar Ata has said the students of Federal Urdu University are being imparted education of modern international standard with best facilities.

He was speaking to the members of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) Dr. Abdul Rehman from IBA Sukhar and Dr. Asim Imdad from MAJU Karachi who visited FUUAST Islamabad yesterday.

Vice Chancellor told that NCEAC focuses on three main points i.e infrastructure, curriculum, and faculty. He said that we have state of the art infrastructure at Islamabad campus specially the computer labs established from the funds given by the President of Pakistan.

"Our Curriculum is of international level and we have highly qualified faculty and still we are moving towards improvement in this respect. We aim to improve collaboration with the industry and are developing our programs according to the requirements of the industry so that we may prepare our students according to the current requirements of the industry where they may easily get internships and jobs and serve the country".

VC FUUAST said that we encourage all faculty members to improve their qualification and the university provides full support to them. The team members of NCEAC expressed their satisfaction on the quality of education in FUUAST CS programs and also gave their recommendations for improvement in certain areas.

Dr. Muhammad Sheraz, Head of Computer Science Department (CS) gave a briefing to the NCEAC members about the computer science programs being offered at FUUAST Islamabad.

Dr. Muhammad Sheraz told that NCEAC is a regulatory body of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Sheraz said that the CS department FUUAST is the largest department at Islamabad campus. Currently we have more than 1200 students enrolled in BS and MS programs, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the NCEAC regulates the computer science programs in the universities all over Pakistan. Every batch of the newly admitted students in computer science programs needs to be accredited by NCEAC.

