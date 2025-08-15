FESCO Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a graceful and patriotic ceremony held at its headquarters here on Thursday.
FECO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir hoisted the national flag and said that on this day, every Pakistani must offer thanks to Almighty Allah for blessing the nation with an independent and dignified homeland where all citizens enjoy the freedom to practice their religious beliefs and live with honour.
He paid glowing tribute to the forefathers who endured immense hardships, crossed thorny paths and sacrificed their blood, honour, property and lives to break the shackles of slavery.
“It was only through their unwavering struggle and relentless sacrifices that Pakistan emerged on the world map as a separate Islamic ideological state”, he added.
He said, "We salute the martyrs of freedom movement who sacrificed their ‘today’ for our ‘tomorrow.’ We can only repay their debt by playing our role in building a developed, peaceful and self-reliant Pakistan in line with their vision.
"
The FESCO Chief urged the nation to pledge individual and collective efforts for progress and prosperity of the country. He also called upon all citizens to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty to keep Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.
He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of FESCO whose lives were lost while lighting the homes of consumers. Their sacrifices would always be remembered in the FESCO history, he added.
He urged the FESCO officers and employees to work with renewed dedication and commitment to take the company to greater heights as strong institutions are foundation of a prosperous country.
Earlier, the FESCO chief also cut Independence Day cake and distributed sweets and gifts among the children present on the spot.
FESCO Engineers, Directors, Deputy Directors and other staff also attended the ceremony.
Similar functions were also arranged at circle and division, sub-division and grid station level while FESCO buildings were illuminated to celebrate Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq in a most befitting manner, FESCO spokesman said.
