FESCO Chief Orders Immediate Replacement Of All Defective Transformers

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has ordered FESCO line staff to ensure immediate replacement of all defective and out-of-order power supply transformers in the region.

Engineer Bashir Ahmad was appointed as new CEO FESCO after suspension of his predecessor Engineer Arshad Muneer over power outage during Eid days.

New FESCO Chief while addressing a review meeting at FESCO headquarters directed the FESCO Material Management section to provide transformers to the subdivision even during weekly off days so that defective transformers could be replaced as early as possible for providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He said that quality service is motto of the company. Therefore, all officials as well as officers including engineers and field staff should perform their duties actively as no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.

He also directed the line staff to adopt safety measures strictly while working on live lines as FESCO employees are precious asset of the company.

He also directed Admin Directorate to complete promotion board as early as possible so that eligible employees could be promoted in next grades without any delay.

