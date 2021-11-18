FESCO introduces android mobile app

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has introduced the latest android mobile app "FESCO Light" to facilitate consumers.

A FESCO spokesman said on Thursday that the app could be downloaded from the play store of any android mobile phone and FESCO consumers belonging to eight districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot and Sargodha could easily get them registered after entering their Names, electricity bill reference number, CNIC and mobile phone on it.

"After registration and sign in the app, the consumers can get information about load management schedule, duplicate bill, registration of electricity related complaints and information regarding previous electricity bills in addition to estimate the cost of electricity bill through bills estimator", he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that use of Information Technology (IT) is imperative to facilitate the consumers.

He said that FESCO was striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its consumers because they are precious assets of company. "The consumers can avail from various services provided by FESCO though its android app", he added.