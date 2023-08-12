FESCO invites applications for recruitment

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited applications for recruitment to seventeen vacancies of scale-17 up to August 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited applications for recruitment to seventeen vacancies of scale-17 up to August 25.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Mehmood Sheikh said on Saturday that the company would make recruitment to eight posts of Assistant Director Accounts/Finance, five posts of Assistant Director Audit, three posts of Revenue Officer and one post of Director Legal/Labor.

Masters degree-holder candidates can apply online for recruitment through the website of National Testing Service (NTS) www.nts.org.pk up to August 25, he added.