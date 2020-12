FESCO issues shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from all feeders linked to 132-KV MS First Treat grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Chaudhry Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (December 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Mochiwala, Shalimar and Mongi Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tube Well WASA, Muazzam Shah, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Muazzam Shah and Usman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, College Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ravi and Sitiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, new Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Darul Ehsaan feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Civil Line and Tariq Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Industrial Estate-III feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Ashraf Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Sandal and Ali Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Civil Line feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, PC-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gojra Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sarfraz Colony and Montgomery feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Scarp-1, FSM, Barnala, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat, Sultan Nagar, ZTM, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Noorwalay and Sadaqat Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Risala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad, Muzaffar Colony, Mujahid Abad, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile, Chishtia Park and Government General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on December 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while D-Ground feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Canal Road, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, National Silk Mills and Marafco feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road, Jubilee and Rafhan feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Paradise feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Sajjad Estate, Jandanwala, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, BB Jan, Johal and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Brighto Chemical Limited, ZR Green, King Kong, MIJ (Muhammad Ibraheem Jaffar), Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, Ghani Hilal Feed, ChinSun and Hyundai Nishat feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).