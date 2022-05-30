FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Awan Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m to 12:30 noon while VAC-1, Garment City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Tricon, Chawla, Bahmaniwala, Sumaira Fabrics, Ahmad Jamal and Shahkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City (VAC) grid station, all feeders emanating from 132-KV MTM and J-Tech grid stations will observe shutdown from 5 am to 11 am on Tuesday (May 31).