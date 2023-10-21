Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Orient Material, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW and Coca Cola feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Hayat Chemia No.2, Nishat Sweats, Tapal Textile, Time Ceramics No.2, National Foods and Afridi Textile feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayan Fabrics, Green Crockery and Megna feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed, Dost Street, Kutchehry Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed, People’s Colony No. 2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bismillahpur, WASA, Gol Karyana and Imam Bargah feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Ayan Sunday Textile Afridi From Nishat Hyundai Tata National Foods Limited FESCO Muharram P

Recent Stories

e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

1 hour ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

2 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

2 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

3 hours ago
Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

4 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

4 hours ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan