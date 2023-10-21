FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Orient Material, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW and Coca Cola feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Hayat Chemia No.2, Nishat Sweats, Tapal Textile, Time Ceramics No.2, National Foods and Afridi Textile feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayan Fabrics, Green Crockery and Megna feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed, Dost Street, Kutchehry Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed, People’s Colony No. 2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bismillahpur, WASA, Gol Karyana and Imam Bargah feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023.