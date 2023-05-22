UrduPoint.com

FESCO Power Shutdown Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FESCO power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown programme for necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for on May 24.

According to the schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 6a.m. to 11a.m.

at Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA tube-well, Rajoya, from 7a.m. to 12p.m. from Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Marri (SEL) Mema Cotton and Rafi Cotton, from 7a.m. to 2p.m. Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawarr, Abdul Wahab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, from 8a.m. to 1p.m. from new vegetable market, Mujtaba Saood, Lakkar Mandi, from 9a.m. to 2p.m. Nawab Sher, Riaz Nagar, and Tharaj Shaheed feeders.

