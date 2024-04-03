Open Menu

FESCO Recovery Team Comes Under Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A FESCO [Faisalabad Electric Supply Company) recovery team was attacked by some armed persons in the area of Chak Jhumra on Wednesday.

The accused damaged the FESCO vehicle, subjected to torture officials and fled the scene while threatening the team members. The injured officials were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO/ WAPDA board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan visited the hospital and inquired after the injured official. He also went to Chak Jhumra police station to start legal proceedings against the accused. XEN Chak Jhumra Division Naeem Javed, SDO Chak Jhumra-I Muhammad Hussain Baloch also accompanied him.

A spokesperson for FESCO said that a recovery team comprising Adeel Mumtaz, Line Superintendent-I, Shahid Imran lineman second, Rana Asif lineman second, Muhammad Razaq Butt lineman second, and Imran Alamgir lineman second reached Barnala by a FESCO vehicle (SAJ-023) to recover pending dues, where the defaulters Gull Asgar, Khadim Hussain, Nazir Ahmad along with accomplice Usman, Asad Amin and 20 others attacked the team with wooden rods.

The accused were armed with weapons. They manhandled the team members severely. However, the accused fled the scene when area police reached the site after being informed by someone at police helpline 15.

Police registered a case against alleged accused and raiding for their arrest.

FESCO Chairman Malik Tahseen said that officials of the company would be provided complete security, adding that police would be requested to take stern legal action against the elements involved in attacking FESCO team.

