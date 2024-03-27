Festival of Holi Celebrates in SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A vibrant celebration of Holi took place at the Students Societies Center of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in a collaborative effort between the Minority and Interfaith Harmony Society and the Hindu Minority Council on Wednesday.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem, symbolizing the unity and diversity of the occasion.

Director of the Anti-Corruption Monitoring Wing Sukkur, Mir Nadir Ali Abro while speaking as chief guest emphasized the rich heritage of Sufism in Sindh, praising it as a land of peace, tolerance, and religious harmony. He stressed the imperative of strengthening religious tolerance in the country.

Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa Mashori, representing the Vice Chancellor and Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, who lauded the efforts of the university administration and the Students Societies Center in fostering unity, cohesion, and interfaith harmony.

Prof Dr Chandan Lal expressed his belief in humanity, citing islam's promotion of human values, tolerance, and brotherhood. Prof Dr Taj Mohammad Lashari, former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, highlighted the constitutional protection provided to minorities as per constitution of 1973.

Prof Dr Mukesh Kumar underscored the symbolism of Holi as a day of colors, diversity, and love, representing progress.

Mukhi Gurmukhdas commended the collaborative efforts of the Students Societies Center and the Hindu Council, emphasizing Sindh's historical legacy of tolerance and unity.

Incharge of the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari elucidated the objectives of the event and acknowledged the support of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani for his invaluable contributions.

Various speakers including Khadim Hussain Mirani, Haresh Kumar, Hassan Shaikh, Dr Sahib Oad and Darshan Lal reiterated the importance of promoting peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony in society.

The event also featured a video message from MNA Ramesh Lal, applauding Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur for its commitment to fostering peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony and tree planting session added to the festivities.

Adeel Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Bhajan Lal, Ahsan Sahkto, Dr Darshan Lal, Dr sham Lal, Ms Humaira Dogar and a large number of teachers, students, civil society activists and Journalists attended the event.