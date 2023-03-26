FGEHA directs residents of sectors G-13, G-14 to remove encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has directed the residents of the G-13 and G-14 sectors to remove all types of encroachments within 15 days.

"The authority issued notices to the residents for the construction of illegal car-parking, sheds, and gardens on the land of the FGEHA in the area," an official told APP.

He said that soon after the passing of the deadline, the authority will take action against the violators.

"If the encroachment will not be removed by the residents their won, then the authority will act and remove the encroachment with heavy machinery," he warned