FGRF first Pakistani NGO to respond to quake-hit Turkiye

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a welfare initiative of the Dawat-i-Islami Foundation during the shocking earthquake of Turkiye was the first Pakistan non-governmental organization that approached the quake-hit region and provided rescue and relief services.

The Foundation also ensured the provision of rations, cooked food, medicines, and funeral services in disaster-hit areas where ever it got the opportunity to serve.

The FGRF showcased its achievements in welfare, rehabilitation and relief efforts during the monster Monsoon Floods 2022 at the Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction-2023 (PEDRR-23).

The PEDRR-23, a three-day first-ever expo on Disaster Risk Reduction convened experts, and partners from international and national organisations working in the field of disaster management and relief for a brainstorming session to learn from shared experiences and lessons learnt in different natural calamities.

Nouman Attari from FGRF told APP that the Fund had organised the largest relief effort of the country with the participation of over 500,000 participant who took part in the FGRF activities in all the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) affected due to unprecedented floods in 2022.

The Foundation, he said had also provided more than 5,000 meals per day distribution for food distribution at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) tent city for flood-displaced people. However, the food distribution was ensured in the areas of Baajara, Sehwan, Mirpur, Talhar and Nawabshah whereas it was also extended to the areas of Jacobabad, Nasirabad and Sohbatpur.

The Foundation had provided relief to more than 2,500 individuals in Jacobabad and over 2,000 people in Nasirabad and Sohbatpur.

He added that the Foundation also provided treatment to 70,000 plus livestock animals that got affected during epidemics spread after the floods. Moreover, more than 120,000 people were provided with shelter, over 100,000 water bottles were distributed in flood-affected areas, over 33,000 patients treated in its medical camps, and over 4,000 plus tonnes of ration was provided to the impacted population.

Commenting on its different initiatives besides disaster relief and rescue, he said the Foundation had established rehabilitation center for specially-abled children to improve their mental health. The rehab centers were established initially in Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore, whereas an orphanage was established in Karachi under the name of Madni Homes.

The Foundation had also provided 57,000 blood bags in donations for thalassemia patients. Under a special initiative, proper classes of religious and informal education with a dedicated curriculum were designed for deaf and mute children including a special institution for blind children.

To a query, he replied that the Foundation started working wholeheartedly during the Covid-19 pandemic which led to its creation as Faizan Global Relief Foundation.

Furthermore, a Skills Enhancement Programme (SEP) was also rolled out by the Fund that imparts IT skills, computer courses, and languages mainly Chinese, Arabic, Bangla, English and French.

/395