FIA arrest 2 suspects involved in Hawala Hundi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a grand operation here on Thursday arrested two suspects involved in Hawala Hundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a grand operation here on Thursday arrested two suspects involved in Hawala Hundi.

According to details, FIA recovered a total of more than Rs 500,000 along with 651 Saudi Riyals, 50 UAE Dirhams and 100 Ethiopian Birr in foreign Currency were recovered from the accused.

Records related to Hundi reference were also recovered from the accused and cases have been registered against them with further investigation underway, a spokesman of the FIA said.

He said that the accused were arrested from Shabqadar, Charssada, during the raid with huge sums of money recovered from them. They were identified as Muhammad Jahangir and Ehsanullah.