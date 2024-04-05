FIA arrested three passengers ready to travel abroad on fake documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration staff arrested three passengers including a woman who were going abroad on fake visas from Faisalabad International Airport,here on Friday.

According to official sources,FIA Immigration arrested three passengers namely--Muhammad Nabeel,Muhammad Sadiq and a woman Zaiqa, who were ready to travel abroad (Baku) through flight No FZ-391 on fake documents from the Faisalabad International Airport.

The accused had fake visa stamps of South Africa on their passports.

According to a preliminary investigation, they had got the visas through an agent.

They were handed over to anti-human trafficking circles for further legal action.