FIA Arrested Three Passengers Ready To Travel Abroad On Fake Documents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration staff arrested three passengers including a woman who were going abroad on fake visas from Faisalabad International Airport,here on Friday.
According to official sources,FIA Immigration arrested three passengers namely--Muhammad Nabeel,Muhammad Sadiq and a woman Zaiqa, who were ready to travel abroad (Baku) through flight No FZ-391 on fake documents from the Faisalabad International Airport.
The accused had fake visa stamps of South Africa on their passports.
According to a preliminary investigation, they had got the visas through an agent.
They were handed over to anti-human trafficking circles for further legal action.
