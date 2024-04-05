FIA Foil Bid To Smuggle16kg Gold, Passenger Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Immigration Cell Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Multan foiled an attempt to smuggle out sixteen (16) kilogram of gold out of the country and arrested a passenger before he could board a FlyDubai flight at Multan International Airport during early hours of Friday.
Director FIA Multan Khalid Anees told APP they have also arrested a facilitator of the accused, a CAA official, later in the day and added that further investigations may lead to more arrests.
Accused Muhammad Tanweer was scheduled to fly to Dubai by flight FZ-340 of FlyDubai.
However, when he placed his passport at the counter for immigration clearance, he could not convince officials during routine questions. Being a frequent traveller, officials thought it appropriate to check his luggage, and found gold biscuits of varying weights in secret pockets of his bag total weighing around 16 kilogram.
FIA Multan spokesman said that the luggage of the accused was checked after it was cleared by relevant departments.
The accused is being handed over to FIA Composite Circle Multan for further investigations, officials said.
