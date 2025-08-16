Open Menu

FIA Nabs Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Visa Fraud Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

FIA nabs proclaimed offender wanted in visa fraud case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday has successfully conducted a major operation,arresting a proclaimed offender involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

According to the FIA spokesperson,the accused has been identified as Syed Rehan Ali,who was wanted for defrauding innocent citizens by promising overseas employment.

The suspect allegedly extracted Rs. 6.

5 million from a victim under the false pretense of arranging a Canadian work visa.

However,he failed to fulfill the promise and subsequently went into hiding after collecting the money.

The accused had been on the run since 2024 and was wanted by the FIA in multiple cases.

He was apprehended in a targeted raid conducted in Lahore.

FIA officials have confirmed that an investigation has been initiated following the arrest.

