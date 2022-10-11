FIA receives over 20k complaints of financial fraud this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Cybercrime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (CCW-FIA) has received some 21,259 complaints of financial fraud which was a criminal offence under sections 13 and 14 of PECA-2016 so far and the Agency has taken serious steps to take the culprits to task.

According to the official statistics, out of 21,259 complaints, 3,894 were converted into regular enquiries and 352 cases were registered whereas 415 accused were arrested.

In 2021, FIA Cybercrime Wing registered 3,894 enquiries, 652 cases and 703 accused were arrested.

During the current year Cybercrime Wing FIA registered 33 cases and 69 accused were arrested.

In 2021, 22 cases were registered and 53 accused were arrested under section 17 (Issuance of illegal SIMs).

However, cases were registered under the relevant provisions of PECA-2016 against the beholders and users of such SIMs.

Moreover, criminal proceedings were also initiated against the facilitators and abettors in such cases like, franchise owner etc.

The crackdown operations were conducted against the sellers and buyers of silicon thumbs.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would also introduce live finger detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs.

The Database of IMEIs was maintained to identify and report to PTA for permanently blocking the Mobile set.

According to the data record, it was observed that criminal usually use different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media network and depositing their hard earned money into the imposter's hank account.

The major tools used in these frauds were mobile SIMs which were activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc. and it was the mandate of PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs' biometric verification under section- 17 of PECA-2016.

Moreover, such offences were dealt under section-13 (Electronic Forgery) section-14 (Electronic Fraud),section-16 (Unauthorized use of Identity Information) and section-17 (Issues of illegal SIMs) of PECA-2016.