ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday appointed Senator Fida Muhammad Khan as chief whip in the Senate.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani congratulated Fida on his new assignment, said a press release.