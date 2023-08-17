Open Menu

Filling Stations Warned Against Overcharging, Hoarding

August 17, 2023

Filling stations warned against overcharging, hoarding

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited several filling stations in the district to check rates and scale for the provision of petroleum products to consumers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited several filling stations in the district to check rates and scale for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of deputy commissioner to facilitate citizens and ensure that people get commodities at officially prescribed rates.

Later, he also visited a bazaar and checked prices of various daily use commodities in several shops.

He warned shopkeepers against overcharging and directed them to display officially prescribed rates at prominent places at their shops to sell items accordingly.

