Firdous Says NA-70 Development Proof Of Her Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary and candidate from NA-70 Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the development works done in her constituency are a proof of her public services.
Addressing various gatherings during her ongoing election campaign on Tuesday night, she said after the elections, a strong public government would steer the country out of crises. She said the manifesto of her party was development and prosperity for the poor. She said the development projects, which could not be completed in the constituency in the past, would be completed now.
Dr. Firdous Ashiq said people were getting another opportunity to change their destiny. "The purpose of our struggle is to reduce hardships of people and give them relief," she added. She said "today's generation is the guarantor of Pakistan's development. We will have to reduce hatred and promote love in society."
She said the armed forces of Pakistan were always engaged in protection of borders of the country.
