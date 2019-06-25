UrduPoint.com
Fire Fighting Arrangements At High-rise Buildings; 300 Notices Issued To Rules Violators

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:21 PM

Fire fighting arrangements at high-rise buildings; 300 notices issued to rules violators

The Rawalpindi Civil Defence was making all out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens and conducting raids to inspect fire safety measures at commercial buildings while 300 notices were issued to the rules violators and 60 challans were sent to the court of Assistant Commissioner City during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Civil Defence was making all out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens and conducting raids to inspect fire safety measures at commercial buildings while 300 notices were issued to the rules violators and 60 challans were sent to the court of Assistant Commissioner City during June.

Talking to APP Chief Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain said that the department launched a crackdown on the high-rise buildings and small industrial units in different areas of the district to inspect fire safety measures.

He said, 300 notices were issued to the owners of several plazas to improve fire safety arrangements.

He informed that the buildings without fire safety equipment would be sealed as the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had directed the Civil Defence to take strict action against the rules violators if their owners failed to comply with the Punjab Home Department's directives.

Talib Hussain said that the Civil Defence was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the department had completed a survey besides preparing a list of all the commercial buildings of the city including plazas, marriage halls, marquees, hotels, shopping centres, public and private sector offices and educational institutes.

The marriage halls and marquees in district Rawalpindi were also directed to take fire safety measures, he added.

He said, the department was conducting raids to inspect all educational institutions, factories, hotels, petrol stations, CNG stations, wedding halls, vehicle showrooms, high-rise buildings, plazas and issuing notices to those who had failed to adopt fire safety measures.

