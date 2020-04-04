UrduPoint.com
Firing Kills A Woman In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Firing kills a woman in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :One woman was killed as a man opened fire on his wife in the jurisdiction of Jallal Pur Jattan police station in Gujrat on Saturday morning.

According to police sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to a long standing dispute between the couple, husband killed her for not permitting him for second marriage, relatives added.

The culprit was identified as Asad who was married to the victim seven years ago, they stated.

Police had registered an F.I.R against the murderer and started search operation to arrest him, police informed.

