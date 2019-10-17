UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition On Nov 3

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

First ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition on Nov 3

After the success of Gwadar Wall Art Competition, now District Administration Gwadar in collaboration with Baamsaar would organize first ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition 2019 on November 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :After the success of Gwadar Wall Art Competition, now District Administration Gwadar in collaboration with Baamsaar would organize first ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition 2019 on November 3.

More than 80 artists and students from all around Balochistan province will be participating in this mega event to show their Sand Art skills on Padizer Beach, Gwadar.

The main objective of the Sand Art Competition was to promote art, culture and provide an opportunity to local artists to showcase their creative work publicly.

Baamsaar believes that such art competitions are essential in today's competitive world.

"Through this competition, we aimed to encourage our local artists and creative individuals to engage in art which will help them to confidently represent theircreation to the world and promote Pakistan's, especially Gwadar's cultural heritage," said an official of Baamsar.

He said that the artists of Gwadar are very talented and skilled, it's just they need a proper platform to show their creativity to the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World November 2019 Event All From Gwadar

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip te ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

26 minutes ago

FBR seeks details from exchange companies about th ..

42 seconds ago

Petition seeking action against Sindh CM in Ghotki ..

44 seconds ago

EU, Vietnam Sign Crisis Management, Defense Cooper ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.