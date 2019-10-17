First ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition on Nov 3

After the success of Gwadar Wall Art Competition, now District Administration Gwadar in collaboration with Baamsaar would organize first ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition 2019 on November 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :After the success of Gwadar Wall Art Competition, now District Administration Gwadar in collaboration with Baamsaar would organize first ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition 2019 on November 3.

More than 80 artists and students from all around Balochistan province will be participating in this mega event to show their Sand Art skills on Padizer Beach, Gwadar.

The main objective of the Sand Art Competition was to promote art, culture and provide an opportunity to local artists to showcase their creative work publicly.

Baamsaar believes that such art competitions are essential in today's competitive world.

"Through this competition, we aimed to encourage our local artists and creative individuals to engage in art which will help them to confidently represent theircreation to the world and promote Pakistan's, especially Gwadar's cultural heritage," said an official of Baamsar.

He said that the artists of Gwadar are very talented and skilled, it's just they need a proper platform to show their creativity to the world.