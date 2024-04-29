First Ever-literature Based Museum; Likely To Be Inaugurated Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has started work on procuring manuscripts and other essential items for the country’s first-ever literature-based museum of Pakistani languages being established here at academy.
Chairperson PAL, Dr Najiba Arif told APP that the establishment of Literary Museum aimed to protect and promote the unique literary asset of all the regional languages of the country.
Besides preservation and promotion of the unique linguistic taste of Pakistani culture and linguistics, this museum will provide an opportunity for the visitors to seek information about scripts, history, alphabetical information, folk tales and prominent literature of the regional languages of Pakistan, she added.
Dr Najiba Arif said that the museum would provide information about all the regional languages being spoken in the length and breadth of the country in form of scripts, booklets, audios and video documentary display.
