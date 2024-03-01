First-ever Research Arena 2024 Kicks Off At Sargodha University
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A week-long activity of the first-ever Research Arena 2024 kicked off at University of Sargodha, here on Friday.
Prof. Dr. Ziaul Qayyum, Executive Director Higher Education Commission Islamabad, along with Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, inaugurated the event.
Prof. Dr. Ziaul Qayyum commended the university for spearheading the innovative initiative in the research arena by providing a platform for collaborative research and interdisciplinary dialogues. This forum has the potential to redefine the role of educational institutions in our society, he explained.
He said that such events change the learning and teaching patterns which increase the potential of education. In this rapidly evolving digital age, our educational system must embrace technological advancements, he added.
Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutions in shaping the future leaders, stressing that investment in education is paramount for socioeconomic development and national progress. He emphasized the need for a holistic approach to education, integrating academic excellence with practical skills to equip students for the challenges of the modern world.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the University of Sargodha is the only educational institution in Pakistan that is providing the best research platform of its kind by conducting Research Arena 2024.
On the first day of the Research Arena, 4th International Conference on Educational Sciences and Research, Research Expo-2024, International Art Expo, CEO Forum and activities consisting of civic engagement get started.
The opening ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Vice-chancellor University of Education Lahore Dr. Munawar sultana. Pro Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yassin, Prof .Dr. Rifat UN Nissa chairman Institution of Education University of Sargodha, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Manager COMSTECH Islamabad Anjum Murtaza EX vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof.Dr. Riazul Haq Triq, and base commander Sargodha Hassan Faisal Sultan.
