First Hajj Flight Departs With 285 Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:30 AM

First Hajj flight departs with 285 pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The first Hajj 2023 flight from the provincial metropolis carrying 285 pilgrims departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Sunday morning via Serene airlines flight number ER-2921.

A ceremony to saw the Hajj pilgrims off was held at the Allama Iqbal International Airport attended by a large number of Hajj pilgrims (Hujjaj).

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Hajj Iqrar Ahmed, Manager Lahore airport Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Usmani said that the government had been striving to provide the best possible facilities to the Hajj pilgrims and steps had been taken in this regard.

He said the staff of the religious ministry and religious scholars would be in Saudi Arabia to guide and help the pilgrims from Pakistan.

The advisor said that the pilgrims should follow the rules in the visiting country to avoid any unpleasant incident.

He requested the pilgrims to pray for the progress and solidarity of the country.

Director Hajj Iqrar Ahmed said that all out measures had been taken to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims.

The flights operation started with this flight would continue until June 20 under the government Hajj scheme which would take 17500 Hajj pilgrims through 61 flights to be operated by national airlines PIA and some private airlines as well.

