First Lady Calls For Collective Efforts To Create Awareness On Breast Cancer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi Thursday called for collective efforts to create awareness among females about breast cancer to protect precious lives.

Addressing a function on breast cancer here at Governor House, she said that the death rate due to breast cancer was increasing alarmingly across the world, adding that the death rate due to disease in Pakistan is 48 percent.

The first lady said she was surprised to learn that after every 13 to 15 minutes a woman got suffered from breast cancer.

She said many precious lives could be saved if the disease was diagnosed timely. She urged women to do self check-up of their body for only five minutes regularly and in case of any suspicious lymph in or around their chest they should contact doctors.

"Women should not feel ashamed of breast cancer because the sooner the disease is identified, the sooner treatment will be possible," she said.

She said that many organizations including Shaukat Khanum, Jinnah Hospital, Green Star, Shifa International had joined the national campaign against breast cancer. However, the services of the people involved in the campaign are commendable.

She also requested educational institutions, especially media to play their imperative role in airing special programs on breast cancer through their transmissions.

The event was attended by Chairperson Women Caucus Dr Sumaira Shams, Chairperson Shelter Homes Neelam Toro, WHO Country Head Dr Palicha Mahi, WHO Focal Person Dr Mariym, Oncologist IRNUM Hospital Dr Zainab Khan, women parliamentarians and ladies attached with health departments.

