First Lady’s sister appointed at HEC

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Maryam Riaz Watto, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, appointed as coordinator of a development project at Higher education Commission.

The critics were targeting HEC and the lady over her appointment.

Earlier, she had been serving as director of the University of United Arab Emirates, UAE, before her return and joining Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.