First Lady’s Sister Appointed At HEC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 second ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:17 PM

First Lady’s sister appointed at HEC

Maryam Riaz Watto who was serving as director of University of Arab Emirates has been appointed as coordinator of a development project at Higher Education Commission.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Maryam Riaz Watto, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, appointed as coordinator of a development project at Higher education Commission.

The critics were targeting HEC and the lady over her appointment.

The sources said that First Lady Bushra Bibi’s sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo was appointed coordinator of a development project at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) against handsome salary.

Earlier, she had been serving as director of the University of United Arab Emirates, UAE, before her return and joining Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

