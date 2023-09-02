Open Menu

First Transgender Gets HTV License For Dignified Livelihood

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a moment of groundbreaking triumph, known transgender Shahana Abbas Shani, hailing from Muzaffargarh, etched her name into history by securing an illustrious Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) license.

Her relentless pursuit of this license was fueled by an unyielding ambition for a livelihood steeped in dignity and respect.

Shahana's journey to obtain her HTV license was not without challenges. When she first walked into the driving school, she faced mockery and skepticism. Many assumed she was there to beg, just like other transgenders. However, Shahana's unwavering determination caught the attention of a kind-hearted individual who supported her quest to learn driving.

Shahana Abbas Shani shared her dual objectives for obtaining the HTV license. Firstly, she aims to earn a respectable livelihood for herself, breaking down stereotypes and barriers along the way, she informed.

Secondly, she aspires to pass on her driving skills to other transgender individuals, enabling them to seek employment opportunities abroad and gain the respect they rightfully deserve.

Traffic police in Muzaffargarh confirmed, Shahana Abbas Shani not only passed the rigorous traffic police test but also possesses a comprehensive understanding of traffic rules. They applaud her efforts and encourage other transgenders to follow Shahana's inspiring example by acquiring skills that lead to dignified employment.

Shahana Abbas Shani's remarkable achievement serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, setting an example for inclusivity and breaking down societal barriers. Her journey reminds us all that determination and resilience can overcome any obstacles on the road to success, said different social figures while commenting of her achievement.

