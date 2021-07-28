Five ANA soldiers returned to Afghanistan after due procedure: ISPR

Around five Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers on Wednesday were returned to the authorities of Afghanistan government who were given safe passengers into Pakistan on their request

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Around five Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers on Wednesday were returned to the authorities of Afghanistan government who were given safe passengers into Pakistan on their request.

The five Afghan soldiers were returned to Afghan government authorities at Nawapass, Bajaur at 17:45 hours after due procedure, said an ISPR news release.

These Afghan Soldiers were given safe passage into Pakistan, on their own request, by Pakistan Army in Arundu Sector of Pak-Afghan International Border, Chitral, on 26th July, it added.

After necessary clearance, the Afghan soldiers crossed into Pakistan.

"The said soldiers have now been returned to Afghan authorities on their request," the ISPR news release said.