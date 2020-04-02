UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested, Narcotics And Weapons Recovered In Mianwali

Thu 02nd April 2020

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Thursday that on the direction DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi during crackdown against criminals and drug pushers teams of different police stations conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested five accused and recovered 2.

160 kg hashish, 3 pistols, 1 carbine, 3 bullets and 24 liters of liquor from them.

They were identified as: Sajid alias Sajjo, Said Khan, Azhar Ud Din, Osama, Arshed residents of Pai Khel.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

