Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Five booked in Faisalabad

The police here registered cases against five persons on the charge of stealing sand from Gogeira branch canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : The police here registered cases against five persons on the charge of stealing sand from Gogeira branch canal.

A police spokesman said that special magistrate Irrigation department,Muhammad Afzal filed a complaint before Saddar Sammundri police which contended that two persons Shahwaiz and Naeem stole sand from Gogeira branch canal near Sammundri.

A team of irrigation department inquired about pilferage from canal and the accused hurled threats at officials.

Also, another three accused--- Saadi Ahmad, Anwaar Ahmad and Zawar also stole sand from Gogeira branch canal near chak 276-GB in the area of Rodala road police station.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

