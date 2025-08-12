Five criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested five suspects and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,police conducted raids within the jurisdiction and nabbed five criminals namely as Ali Haider,Zain Ali,Faisal Abbas,Abu Bakar and Arslan Basharat.

Police recovered 1640grams of hashish and 60-bore pistol from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.