Three Injured In A Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Three people injured in a collision between a car and rickshaw on Mahmood Kot road near Turkey Bypass on Tuesday morning.
According to rescue,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both vehicles that causes the collision between a car and rickshaw.
As a result,Mazhar Abbas(48),Gulam Farid(51) and Hamza(18) sustained multiple injuries.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.
