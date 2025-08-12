Open Menu

Three Injured In A Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Three injured in a road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Three people injured in a collision between a car and rickshaw on Mahmood Kot road near Turkey Bypass on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both vehicles that causes the collision between a car and rickshaw.

As a result,Mazhar Abbas(48),Gulam Farid(51) and Hamza(18) sustained multiple injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.

