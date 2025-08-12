Open Menu

IRSA Releases 375,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 375,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 400,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet which was 144.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 268,200 cusecs and 253,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.50 feet, which was 156.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,900 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 274,400, 215,200, 164,000 and 87,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

