Three More Indian Sponsored Khawarij Killed: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 11:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The security forces killed three more Indian sponsored Khwarij during a deliberation sanitization operation in general areas Sambaza (Zhob District).
“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in the general area Sambaza, Zhob District from 7-9 August 2025, during which forty seven khawarij were sent to hell; on night 10/11 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” said a news release issued here Tuesday.
“During the conduct of the operation, three more Indian sponsored khawarij were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij,” it further said.
The number of Khawarij killed in four days anti-inflation operation has risen to fifty.
The Security Forces remain committed to securing the nation’s frontiers and thwarting attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Pakistan.
