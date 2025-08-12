Open Menu

Youth Arrested For Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Youth arrested for displaying weapons on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A youth was arrested for displaying weapons on social media here at Mir Hazar Khan Police Station,Tehsil Jatoi on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,Adnan was taken into custody after posting his photos and videos with weapons on various social media platforms.

Police registered a case against him and launched further investigation to determine the source of the weapons and whether they were licensed.

Authorities also urged the public to refrain from sharing or promoting any such content online,warning that it could lead to legal consequences.

