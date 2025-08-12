Open Menu

National Assembly Session Commences Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House. The House was set to take up various agenda items, including legislative business, calling attention notices, the introduction of bills, and others.

