Pakistani Youth Nation’s Greatest Strength: Gillani
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Muhammad Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday praised young people worldwide, especially in Pakistan, calling them the “bright future of the nation.”
In his message on International Youth Day, he said around 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population is made up of youth, describing them as the country’s biggest strength and the guarantee of its progress. With education, modern knowledge, and technology, he added, young people can play a central role in national development.
Gillani said that Pakistani youth have made their mark in sports, education, science, technology, and other fields, earning recognition for the country internationally.
Urging them to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, he said serving the nation should be their highest goal.
He stressed that empowering youth, ensuring equal opportunities, and involving them in solving national challenges are shared responsibilities. The creativity and energy of young people, he said, hold the key to Pakistan’s bright future.
Recent Stories
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani youth nation’s greatest strength: Gillani1 minute ago
-
Five criminals held1 minute ago
-
PM directs NDMA to intensify relief efforts, strengthen early warning systems11 minutes ago
-
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others24 minutes ago
-
Three injured in a road accident41 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces as 50 terrorists killed in four days41 minutes ago
-
ITP penalizes 2,746 vehicles, motorcycles with ‘Eye in the Sky’ monitoring41 minutes ago
-
Three more Indian sponsored Khawarij killed: ISPR1 hour ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 375,200 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Youth arrested for displaying weapons on social media1 hour ago
-
Man commits suicide1 hour ago