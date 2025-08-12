PM directs NDMA to intensify relief efforts, strengthen early warning systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to further enhance coordination with provincial governments for the effective relief and rehabilitation of those affected by recent rains and floods.

The prime minister issued these instructions during a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, who briefed him on ongoing relief operations and preparedness measures for any potential emergencies, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Reviewing progress on strengthening early warning mechanisms, the prime minister emphasized that the advanced information system in Gilgit-Baltistan should be made fully operational at the earliest, with close collaboration between NDMA and the Ministry of Climate Change.

PM Shehbaz stressed that people in vulnerable areas must be provided timely alerts to minimize risk during adverse weather conditions.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring swift assistance and rehabilitation for all affected communities.