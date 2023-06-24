Open Menu

Five Illegal Arm Holders, 03 Marriage Laws Violators Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Naveed Ullah.

Similarly, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Ullah.

While Civil Lines Police nabbed Shabir Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Sadiqabad Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Amir.

Ratta Amaral Police recovered 04 rounds from Fawad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Capt. (retd) Mohammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of the police team and said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Taxila police arrested Mohmand Farooq, Asim and Mohsin for the violation of marriage laws.

During the raid, police also seized loudspeakers and firecrackers from their possession.

SP Potohar said that action will be taken against the elements breaking the laws.

He said that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

