FIA Committed To Curb Menace Of Money Laundering
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), organized a seminar to raise awareness about anti-money laundering laws and preventive measures.
The event featured prominent speakers including Deputy Director FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle Multan Moazzam Ali Khan, President Multan Chamber of Commerce Mian Rashid Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Alam Saeed, and various business leaders.
Deputy Director Moazzam Ali Khan addressed the attendees, highlighting the critical role of FIA in combating money laundering.
He stated the existence of stringent laws and penalties designed to curb such illegal activities.
Moazzam detailed the various methods employed by individuals to launder money and stressed that those engaging in these activities were committing crimes against the nation.
He assured that the FIA was dedicated to bringing these offenders to justice.
Khan also discussed ongoing efforts within the banking sector to develop programs aimed at eliminating money laundering, ensuring that no one could legitimize illicit funds through banking channels.
He reiterated that the FIA stood as a formidable barrier against those attempting to legalize ill-gotten gains through fraudulent means.
The seminar concluded with an interactive session where business community members discussed challenges related to financial transactions.
The Deputy Director pledged the FIA's full support to address these issues and facilitate lawful business practices.
This seminar marked a significant step towards enhancing understanding and enforcement of anti-money laundering regulations, while developing a safer and more transparent economic environment in the country, said businessmen.
