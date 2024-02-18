Five member of family died in road accident in Mohmand tribal distt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Five members of a family died and one person was seriously injured in a tragic head-on-collision between a bus and a motor car near Qayyumabad area of Safi Tehsil, Mohmand district, an official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here Sunday morning.

As soon as the incident was reported, the medical and DR teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, removed the bodies from the motor car, and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai, the Rescue 1122 official said.

Those who died were identified as Hazrat Omar, son of Noor Gul, aged 45 years; Lal Bacha, son of Painda Gul, age 50 years; Jamdad, son of Fateh Khan, age 54 years; Syed-ur-Rahman, son of Fazlur Rahman, age 45 years; and a woman, while Waheed Gul, son of Hamish Gul, of Soran, received serious injuries and was said to be in critical condition, the Rescue 1122 official informed.