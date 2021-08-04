Five people hurt in brawl between two groups

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups near here at Labar morr old Shujabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, two groups started quarrelling over some dispute in which five persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rural health center Sher Shah.

The injured were identified as Saleem, Rashid, Riaz, Khizar and Ahmad.