Five persons injured, 17 cattle killed in lightening strikes

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) As many as five persons on Wednesday were injured while 17 cattle were killed by lightning strikes in various areas of the district.

The rescue sources said that five persons received injuries, namely Rano, Raho Maghwar, Chaman, Permanand Meghwar and a young KhatoBhail, in the Villages Golio and Hanguraja.

He added that the injured person had been shifted to the hospital in Islamkot.

They said 17 goats of a man, namely Nathomal, had been killed in the strike in the Village, Choramo.

The rain is continuing in various areas of the district, they added.

