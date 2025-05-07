Five Persons Injured, 17 Cattle Killed In Lightening Strikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM
THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) As many as five persons on Wednesday were injured while 17 cattle were killed by lightning strikes in various areas of the district.
The rescue sources said that five persons received injuries, namely Rano, Raho Maghwar, Chaman, Permanand Meghwar and a young KhatoBhail, in the Villages Golio and Hanguraja.
He added that the injured person had been shifted to the hospital in Islamkot.
They said 17 goats of a man, namely Nathomal, had been killed in the strike in the Village, Choramo.
The rain is continuing in various areas of the district, they added.
APP/kdr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister inquires about health of injured at Victoria Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Five persons injured, 17 cattle killed in lightening strikes6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti hails Pakistan's strong response to Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi terms Indian aggression clear act of terrorism26 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns Indian aggression, calls it shameful, dangerous for regional peace26 minutes ago
-
Provincial summit calls for collective action to advance protection of transgender community26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Indian missile strikes26 minutes ago
-
Punjab IG orders police to stay alert26 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood Ahmed strongly condemns India's cowardly attack on Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Ghous condemns Indian aggression,commends Pakistan armed forces’ swift response:46 minutes ago
-
ACS condemns Indian attacks56 minutes ago