Five persons killed, eight injured due to rains in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) At least five persons were killed and eight were reported injured due to rains for the last 24 hours, said said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

According to details, four houses were reported partially damaged.

Four children and woman died while two women, two children and a man reported injured.

Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received.

The Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has expressed grief and directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.

He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.

The Chief Minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

Directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.

Anyone can call 1700 round the clock during any emergency situation.

