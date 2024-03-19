Open Menu

Five Profiteers Held:

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Five profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points,including Moazamabad and Kotmomin and found that shopkeepers namely- Saqlain,Mumtaz,Umar Hayyat,Altaf and Muhammad Khan were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

